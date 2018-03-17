The Best dressed at The Oscars 2018

Though filled with every hope to bag themselves an Oscar, attendees of The 90th Academy Awards were also under pressure to be crowned victors of the red carpet. Here are some of the best dressed and most stylish stars from the 2018 Oscars ceremony.

She may have missed out on securing an Oscar for her leading role in comedy drama, I Tonya, but there is no doubt that Margot Robbie stole the limelight this year wearing a stunning floor-length Chanel Haute Couture gown, designed by Karl Lagerfield. The dress itself was originally rather simple but the glistening crystal straps added to the top of the gown ensured all eyes were on the Aussie actor.

There is no doubt that one of the most talked about outfits from The Academy Awards this year, was last year’s Best Actress winner Emma Stone’s silky Louis Vuitton suit. Close friend and celebrity stylist Perta Flannery styled Stone’s lustrous burgundy blazer with silky black cigarette style trousers and a hot pink bow tied around her waist. Despite being slightly unconventional for such an event, Stone certainly turned heads with this elegant look.

Get Out actor, Rising Star BAFTA winner, and Oscar nominee, Daniel Kaluuya was undoubtedly one of the best dressed at the Academy Awards this year. Hitting the red carpet in a copper velvet Brunello Cucinelli blazer, with dark satin lapels, a matching bow tie and a stylish IWC watch, Kaluuya made sure to stand out.

Former Academy Award winner and Grace and Frankie actor Jane Fonda proved that age is just a number at the Oscars this year, owning the red carpet in a radiant white, floor-length Balmain dress, designed by Olivier Rousteing. The gown’s jagged neckline and square shoulders worked beautifully, whilst the scattered pearl beading reflected Fonda’s unparalleled and effortless glamour. However, Fonda’s most important, statement this year was her ‘Times Up’ pin, a symbol of support for the campaign against sexual harassment and sexism in the entertainment industry.

Timothée Chalamet, best actor nominee for his role in Call Me By Your Name, was not one to shy away from the cameras, wearing an all-white Berluti tuxedo and black Chelsea boots. Taking centre stage on the red carpet, Chalamet turned heads in this flamboyant outfit. The fresh yet flashy tux was the perfect choice for the first time Oscars attendee.

Get Out actor Betty Gabriel stole the spotlight with her appearance at The Oscars this year. Wearing a princess-esque, Cerulean Tony Ward Couture gown with a plunging neckline and open back, Gabriel left viewers in awe. Whilst the intricate floral detailing of the straps created a stunning silhouette, her bold textured curls and simple make-up perfectly complimented the ocean-like colour of the gown.

Nominee for an astonishing three Oscars, writer and director of Get Out Jordan Peele caught the attention of viewers at this year’s awards, appearing on the red carpet in a James Bond-style, Calvin Klein tuxedo. Peele also made a subtle reference to his four time nominated film by adding an antler pin to the left lapel of his Calvin Klein blazer. The blood stained antler pin was symbolic of the parallels made between the main character Chris and the Deer, drawing out the film’s key theme of racism in America.

#goldparty A post shared by Jordan Peele (@jordanpeele) on Mar 5, 2018 at 6:43pm PST

image: Army.mill via Google Images