The best ways to celebrate Burns Day in Edinburgh

Burns Day is the annual Scottish celebration of Scotland’s national poet, Robert (Rabbie) Burns; held on his birthday, it commemorates his life and work. Burns is thought of as the National Poet of Scotland, and he is best known for his works Auld Lang Syne, Scots Wha Hae and A Red, Red Rose. On this night every year, people gather to have a Burns night supper, a dram of Whisky and to dance the night away at a Ceilidh.

A popular way to celebrate Burn’s Day is to have a dinner in honour of the poet: think of haggis, neeps (turnips) and tatties, and whisky as essentials. Traditions throughout the dinner include addressing and toasting the haggis, singing Auld Lang Syne, and the Immortal Memory – a speech in honour of Burns.

Burns night is a great reason to get all of your friends together for a meal and a celebration of Scottish culture! In honour of the day, events will be taking place all over Edinburgh City Centre. Ceilidhs, in particular, are happening all across the city. For those new to Scotland, a Ceilidh is a traditional Scottish or Irish dance – expect lots of twirling, laughter, and good music.

On Friday and Saturday night, The Flaming Heather ceilidh band will be leading a Ceilidh at Lauriston Hall, from 8 pm on both nights; tickets are £8 each, and the event finishes at 11:30 pm.

From 6:30 pm, Teviot is hosting a three-course dinner of haggis, neeps and tatties, and a dram of whisky, followed by a ceilidh and Scottish drinks tasting, from £7.50.

Zucca, on Grindlay Street, has an amazing offer of a four-course meal, with a dram of whisky for only £24.95.

At the Scottish Café and Restaurant, you can get a traditional Burns Night supper on shared tables, and a dram of whisky. This is followed by a ceilidh, provided by the band The Shenanigans. The event starts on both Friday and Saturday, this weekend at 7 pm, with one ticket costing £40.

If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, Rose Street will have various pubs, bars and restaurants hosting dinners, dances, poetry readings and whisky tastings, taking place all through the weekend. Some events are free, some are ticketed, but all celebrate the life of Burns. Events will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week.

Image: Skitterphoto via Pixabay