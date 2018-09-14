The Bodyguard Review

Bodyguard is a modern BBC drama that focuses on Sergeant David Budd, played by Richard Madden, and his role as a Personal Protection Officer in the Police. The shows’ themes heavily centre around modern terror threats in the UK, the delicate line that is security versus freedom and the toll of these on the individuals that encounter them on a day to day basis.

Bodyguard certainly knows when to show, rather than tell a story. With excellent performances by an amazing cast, including a sinister and seductive Keeley Hawes in the role of Home Secretary- Julia Montague, and consistently gripping stories each week, Bodyguard is fast distinguishing itself as a show that isn’t just worth watching but demands to be seen.

The action is the staple of each episode, however, it simultaneously does not become a crutch on which the suspense rests; there is yet to be a dull episode, or even moment, in the series thus far.

However, this is not to say that there aren’t any flaws. Sometimes, character motivations appear to be a little thin and there are moments that seem to inspire question from pure confusion, as opposed to intrigue. In other instances, the plot can almost be seen several moments ahead of time by a far too obvious camera angle, or a revealing line of dialogue. Whilst these moments are few and far between, it always feels more rewarding to work things out for yourself.

Having said that, considering the nature of suspense and thriller drama, these critiques must always be taken with a pinch of salt, especially at such an early stage of the series.

Bodyguard also instils empathy with almost every main character, causing you to closely follow the path from the initial empathetic situation, to dubious or immoral act. This makes the show even more gripping as you genuinely understand the motives behind each bad decision, which brings you closer to the characters who are making the bad decisions.

From hiding a history of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to literal acts of terrorism, no poor decision by the main character occurs without real understanding on the viewers’ part, which really makes the show more than just the sum of its parts. If you are looking for a new gripping escape on a Sunday night then look no further: action, suspense, drama, and none in too great a proportion, Bodyguard is bound to be the next series that engrosses the nation.

Image: Des Willie via BBC World Productions