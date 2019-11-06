The Great British Bake Off: A Celebration of Britishness

With the Great British Bake Off 2019 coming to a close, how the 6.9 million viewers will fill their time on a Tuesday evening is a mystery. While everyone might not love Bake Off, it definitely doesn’t require much to get. As long as you like baked goods, next-level wholesomeness and slightly savage comments from Paul and Pru, you will be happy.

With the political and social climate in the UK creating a wave of unsteady anxiety, the relevance of the show may be questioned. However, surely a programme which is an advocator for perseverance, self-determination and belief is needed now more than ever. Bake Off is so much more than a group of amateur bakers being judged as it teaches us about how to deal with failure and to keep going – even when the going gets tough.

One cannot help but crack a smile when a fellow baker is showing their support for another. Whether that being encouraging words, a thumbs up, or helping each other move their bake to the end of their benches (which sometimes proves to be a rather challenging premise), it warms your heart. The attitude of the bakers is one everyone should try to adopt in their everyday life as it harnesses happiness and success.

With reality tv programmes usually bringing out the worst in people, Bake Off does quite the opposite: it gives the opportunity to shine. The very fact the show’s cast comprise of non-celebrities immediately makes the show relatable as the cast members haven’t been brainwashed by fame but are just a regular boy and girl next door. The bakers almost become friends as you watch them go from being panicked about a bake to presenting a masterpiece. Of course, the true mark of success comes from the Paul Hollywood handshake: such a humble act but valued so highly.

On watching the much-anticipated Bake Off final, as ever, tears were shed. With the underdog of the competition, David Atherton, becoming 2019 Bake Off Champion, it proves that one doesn’t need to lead the competition from the start to succeed: a valuable lesson for life.

Above all, Bake Off puts a smile on your face. As soon as you hear the first few notes of the opening theme, never have assignment deadlines been more quickly forgotten, cups of tea made in frantic haste and homemade or bought baked goods whisked into the sitting room. The programme is quite simply a celebration of Britishness and a treat to watch. So, if you haven’t yet had the delight of indulging in an episode, set aside an hour, put your feet up and treat yourself – you’ll never look at a red and white gingham cloth the same way again.

Image Credit: Erika Herzog via Flickr

