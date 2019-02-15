The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

It would be hard to deny that most people who have seen The Lego Movie (2014), regardless of age, had a thoroughly good time. With its heartfelt message, unforgettable songs and some genuinely funny jokes, it was wondered whether the sequel would hold up.

Directed by Mike Mitchell and written by original writers and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film starts off to the second, where its predecessor finished. With the city suddenly invaded by a new Duplo race, the heroes end up battling them for 5 years, resulting in an apocalyptic wasteland. It’s here where General Sweet Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz) arrives, taking Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) and much of the other central characters to the ‘Systar System’. Emmet (Chris Pratt) then must travel the galaxy to save them, with the help of Rex Dangervest (also Chris Pratt).

The hit song ‘Everything Is Awesome’ from the first movie inspired a full-on musical for the sequel, with many of the songs being focused around Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi – a movie-stealing Tiffany Haddish who plans to marry Batman (Will Arnett) in order to unite the two cities. The film does not only target children but also has numerous references for ’90’s actors and movies that most kids will be too young to have watched yet. Not only this, but the movie is likeable because it pokes fun at itself, referencing the fact that Marvel is yet to give them the rights to the superheroes.

What is possibly one of the most self-aware moments in recent movie history is the introduction of Rex. An amalgamation of the higher profile characters in Chris Pratt’s repertoire, including Star-Lord, Owen Grady and includes a nod to the possible reboot of Indiana Jones that Pratt has been linked to.

At the heart of this movie, same as the last, is the importance of family. Where the first gave time to the father-son relationship of the family, this look at the brother-sister relationship. Where most parents will be able to relate to the mayhem of siblinghood and the issues it can create, the film shows how difficult it is to navigate arguments that can occur. After the unveiling that the entire plot of the first movie was in Finn’s head (Jason Sand), The Lego Movie 2 manages to create the right balance of animation to real life screen time. It also teaches kids that ‘everything isn’t always awesome,’ a life lesson woven seamlessly into the narrative. Stick around for the credits, which include probably the best song in the movie.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.

Share this:

Tweet

