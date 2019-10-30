Halloween is upon us, and there’s no better way to celebrate the spookiest time of the year than watching an appropriately spooky film. From classics like The Omen to new releases like Us, there’s no shortage of great horror films to watch this Halloween. But one horror film stands above them all. It has creepy twins, an elevator filled with blood and one of Jack Nicholson’s most iconic performances — everything you want in a good film. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the perfect horror movie.

I’m talking, of course, about Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 classic, The Shining.

What makes The Shining great is its ability to impress even non-horror fans. It lacks jump scares, gore and other horror tropes. For those reasons, it doesn’t feel like most other horror movies. But that doesn’t mean it’s not terrifying. Instead of creepy clowns, evil spirits or hockey mask-wearing killers, The Shining gives us a man’s deeply disturbing descent into madness. Most of the horror in The Shining comes from an otherwise normal man. This film suggests that evil comes not from otherworldly beings, but from humanity itself. And that’s scarier than any supernatural creature.

In one of his best performances, Jack Nicholson perfectly captures Jack Torrance’s descent into insanity. Torrance’s transformation from dissatisfied writer to murderer is chillingly believable. His descent is a gradual one — unlike other horror films, The Shining is a slow burn. The film creates dread through long scenes of dialogue, slowly revealing Torrance’s madness and his family’s resulting terror. And the audience can’t help but look on helplessly as this all unfolds.

But Jack isn’t the film’s only deeply disturbing character. The Overlook Hotel has a personality all of its own. It’s an enormous, empty, historic hotel in the middle of the remote Colorado wilderness. Oh, and it’s haunted by the ghosts of the last family who took care of it over the winter. The Torrance family is trapped in the Overlook for a long Colorado winter, and they have nowhere to run. The audience knows the family’s doomed as soon as Jack takes the job at the hotel. And that sense of dread builds for more than two hours. What’s not to love?

Even from a technical perspective, The Shining is brilliant. The Overlook Hotel becomes increasingly sinister through Kubrick’s directorial choices. Kubrick makes every part of the hotel, from the corridors to the bathrooms, feel unsettling. He even manages to make blood spill out of an elevator. Kubrick’s mastery of his craft elevates The Shining from “excellent horror film” to “masterpiece.”

The Shining is one of the most disturbing films I’ve ever seen, and for that reason, I adore it. It’s a horror film that defies all the conventions of the genre, and that defiance pays off. Combine Kubrick’s visionary artistic choices with Nicholson’s haunting performance, and you get one of the best films — of any genre — of the 20th century. After all, The Shining gave us “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” “REDRUM” and “Here’s Johnny!” It also gave me a deep-rooted fear of twin girls who wear old-fashioned dresses and speak simultaneously. It’s simply the best horror film ever made.

So for your own good, watch The Shining this Halloween. You won’t regret it.

Image credit: Joe Wolf via Flickr

