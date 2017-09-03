The Student Sport introduces Edinburgh Capitals defenceman Michael D’Orazio

Michael D’Orazio

2016-17 Team: Edinburgh Capitals (EIHL)

Acquired: 2016 from Saint Mary’s University (USports)

Date of Birth: 16th August, 1990 (27 years old)

Place of Birth: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

Ht.: 6’0 Wt.: 92 kg

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenceman

Twitter: @m_dorazio51

Playing Style

D’Orazio is perhaps best described as a two-way defenceman. He showed during the 2016/17 season that he is capable of contributing in the offensive zone with goals and assists, but like all defenceman he prides himself on taking care of his own end.

Strengths

Skating

Slap shot

Offensive capabilities

Positioning

Leadership

Stats

Team Season Games Goals Assists Points +/- PIM Saint Mary’s (USports) 2014-16 36 4 22 26 13 28 Edinburgh (EIHL) 2016-17 48 8 21 29 N/A 47

Acquisition

D’Orazio was originally signed by the Edinburgh Capitals in June 2016 on a two-year deal, arriving off the back of five seasons at Saint Mary’s University – the last three of which he served as an alternate captain.

Capitals General Manager Scott Neil was heavily involved in the recruitment process and in helping D’Orazio to combine his hockey with his education at Heriot Watt University’s Business School.

His leadership and size were big draws for the Edinburgh front office. The now 27-year-old, 25 when he originally arrived, had also previously captained the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) side London Knights during the 2010-11 season and went on to have a steady first season in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Quotables

D’Orazio on the Capitals’ recruitment and scouting network: “To tell you there truth I am not really involved with those processes. That is Scott’s job and I will leave it to him to decide what is best for the team. My job is to play hockey and help the team on the ice.

“It seems that Scott [Neil] has found the right people to help him with the recruitment process and it is looking like it will be an exciting year.”

D’Orazio on the returns of fellow imports Pavel Vorobyev and Rihards Grigors: “Obviously we wouldn’t like to see the turnover of players from year-to-year, however it is just the reality of the situation. Most teams in this league deal with the same turnover, but it is great to have those two guys back.”

Awards/Achievements

D’Orazio was alternate captain with OHL side Owen Sound Attack from 2007 to 2009. He also captained fellow OHL side London Knights during the 2010-11 season.

Named to the CIS (AUS) All-Rookie Team 2011-12, CIS All-Canadian First Team 2012-13 and won a Universiade Gold Medal 2013-14 with Canada. He was also an alternate captain at Saint Mary’s University from 2013 to 2016.

Quick Facts

D’Orazio turned down an AHL try-out to move to the Capitals in June 2016

He made the move to the Scottish capital alongside fellow Saint Mary’s teammate, Matt Tipoff.

The Canadian has been a captain or alternate captain for nearly half of his career (six out of 13 seasons)

Played against new Capitals signings Dylan Anderson and Mike Cazzola while in university

Image courtesy of Edinburgh Capitals