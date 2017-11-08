The University of Edinburgh made a splash last week

All water polo teams from Edinburgh University Swimming and Water Polo Club were out in full force this week. The women’s 1s played rivals Durham University 1s in a tense and tough home game which ended in a 8-8 draw. There was a similar result for the men’s 1s, drawing 10-10 against Manchester Metropolitan University 1s. The women’s 2s (pictured) beat University of Aberdeen 1s, 14-10, leaving the team unbeaten this season. The EUSWPC men’s 2s played the University of Glasgow, ending in 13-7 loss.

Edinburgh University Sailing Club had two teams competing in the Northern Team Racing League with alumni also making up other teams in the league. The Edinburgh Blues were leading the competition into the quarter finals, but sadly the winds weren’t on their side and they lost out to an Edinburgh Alumni team.

Edinburgh Green also made it to the quarter finals but unfortunately were knocked out at that stage, leaving both teams in joint 5th, with the Edinburgh Blues extending their lead in the league.

Edinburgh University Netball Club 1s carried on their unbeaten six-year streak in the BUCS Scottish 1A division with a 57-27 win over Heriot-Watt University 1s. EUNC 4s lost 31-27 in a close match against University of Aberdeen 1s, however they still remain on top of the Scottish 2A division. EUNC 5s won 31-29 against Glasgow Caledonian University 1s. The 8s beat the University of Stirling 4s at home 26-24, remaining at the top of the Scottish 7A division.

The Edinburgh University Rugby Football Club men’s 1s travelled to Hull to face a Bishop Burton College 1s, however, sadly lost 16-12.

There were mixed results for the Edinburgh University Women’s Lacrosse Club. EUWLC 1s lost 15-10 against University of Nottingham, as the 2s gained a fantastic win against University of St Andrews 2s, 19-1. However, EUWLC 3s faced a strong University of Glasgow 1s team losing 19-0.

Edinburgh University Volleyball Club men’s 1s played the University of Nottingham men’s 1s and they won in a sensational manner 3-1 (25-12; 26-24; 25-23; 25-22). EUVC women’s 1s lost though, 3-0 to University of Nottingham women’s 1s.

Edinburgh University Women’s Association Football Club 1s beat University of Glasgow 1s 3-0. EUWAFC 2s won 2-0 at home against University of Aberdeen 1s, a great result after losing 6-0 to Aberdeen earlier in the season. The 3s unfortunately lost out to a strong University of Dundee side, 4-0.

Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club 1s unfortunately lost 3-0 to the University of Nottingham 1s. EUWHC 2s had an inter-club match against the 3s, winning 3-1. EUWHC 6s won their match 7-1 against University of Glasgow 4s, and they are now top of the BUCS Scottish 5A league, while the 7s finished off with a spectacular 12-1 win over the University of Aberdeen 4s.

This week saw the beginning of the competitive indoor season for Edinburgh University Ultimate Frisbee Club (Ro Sham Bo): they managed to get five teams to the Mixed Indoor Regionals. Ro Sham Bo 1s came 2nd, which means they qualify for nationals at the end of November, and the 2s just missed out on nationals, coming in 8th place. The 4s, 3s and 5s came 13th, 14th and 15th respectively, out of 23 teams. Edinburgh University Squash Club men’s 1s pulled off an unexpected but very important 4-1 win against Collington 1s. The men’s 2s overwhelmed Waverly 3s with a 5-0 score and the women’s 1s produced a convincing 4-1 win over Bridge of Allan.

Edinburgh University Ladies Rugby Football Club 1s defeated newly promoted side University of Birmingham 1s comfortably 64-0 continuing their winning streak from last season. The 2s unfortunately were beaten 46-10 by Glasgow Caledonian University 1s in a match that saw lots of injuries.

It was a tough week for Edinburgh University Badminton Club (EUBC). The women’s 1s lost 8-0 to the University of Nottingham 1s and EUBC 2s lost 10-2 to University of Strathclyde 1s. EUBC 4s claimed a home victory against the University of St Andrews 2s with a 8-4 score. With this win, EUBC 4s increased their 1st position lead at the top of the BUCS 4A league table.

Image Courtesy of Edinburgh University Swimming and Water Polo Club