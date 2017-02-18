This Week in History: Fidel Castro sworn in as Cuban Prime Minister 16 February, 1959

This Thursday marks 58 years since Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro was sworn in as Prime Minister of Cuba. This followed his leadership of a guerrilla group which eventually forced the dictator Fulgencio Batista into exile. Castro’s Cuba is notable for being the first communist state in the West.

Castro involved himself with revolutionary politics early on. Batista was a heavily disliked dictator, and many attempted to overthrow him. Castro became the leader of one of the rebel groups, and they attempted to infiltrate a military base in 1953. However, the plan failed and Castro was imprisoned. Shortly after imprisonment, all political prisoners were freed as it was thought that they would not be a threat. Castro then led the July Movement, which included volunteers and a collaboration with the infamous Marxist, Che Guevara. This movement would eventually end Batista’s dictatorship, and also allow Castro to become the world’s third longest-serving head of state.

Castro’s movement successfully won numerous conflicts against Batista’s army. Notably, Castro was joined by Cuban peasants. They remained supporters of him throughout his advances, as his main target-group. In 1958, the rebels successfully overthrew Batista’s military forces, and in January 1959, Batista fled to the Dominican Republic. Castro no longer had as many supporters, with many having been killed or arrested. However, he immediately became leader of the Cuban Government, as other rebel leaders did not possess Castro’s deterministic attitude. Subsequently, he was sworn in as Prime Minister on February 16.

Initially, Castro was liked by many. His values concerning social justice resonated with many of those struggling economically. However, the United States soon stopped supporting Castro following his declaration of a Marxist government. Wealthy Cubans also began to detest Castro’s regime, as they were not beneficiaries. The failed Bay of Pigs Invasion in 1961 resulted in the Soviet Union aiding Cuba with nuclear missiles. The finding of the missiles by US intelligence forces culminated in the Cuban Missile Crisis, which ended following a compromise. Even in his first years as the leader of Cuba, Castro faced scrutiny and numerous altercations, but his recent death last year at 90 highlighted his legacy.

Image: Marcelo Montecino