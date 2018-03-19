Three poems for Resistance

LETTER HOME

The night of nights approaches

From somewhere bright with day

No score is left to settle,

the games are left to play.

The lull of lemon zanies,

On fruitcake fields of gray,

Delights the doldrum downing

A screaming gleam away.

Be near and still, be silent,

There is no spell to tell,

And when you curse the tyrants,

Be sure to curse them well.

No snow on yonder mountain

Will hide the love below,

No ice upon the meadow

Will make the wonder grow.

And when the sun is waning

In another planet’s sky

Be sure to send me pictures,

And teach me how to fly.

HIBISCUS

She was never meant

for the delicate rhythm of stereotypical seasons.

Temperatures that wilted roses

painted her with a radioactive blush.

Attacked by the salt-scouring wind

She merely exfoliated, a stranger to sunburn.

Nourished in rock-concert strobelight rage,

Swallowing supernovas in the intergalactic age,

she was an excess of nuclear radiation and bad soil

tie-dyed in bubblegum and lipstick

dancing along the ridge of a hurricane,

a deep-rooted nomad of the unfurling rain.

SHERWOOD SALUTATION

They told me you were dead—

My old friend, Robin Hood,

When I came to the end of the story

They told me you were dead.

But the news—

like everything else about you—

Must be greatly exaggerated, for

I ran into you yesterday.

Not quite as I remembered,

but it was

you, all the same.

Launching sporting arrows

into the warm rich world of summer afternoon sun

that divine jewel-bright workmanship of light

lending a bit of heaven’s color to

our Sherwood:

verdant green splashed with

cerulean blue under twisting pillars of

smooth rough towering oaks.

You and the Merry Men

took the forest as your style

In the green of leafy shadows,

dull grey of ancient forbidden wood

calmly glowing

brown of

a smile always in your eyes

and laughter quick to follow.

Illustrations: Hannah Robinson