Touchdown for Edinburgh University American Football Club in this week’s Sport-Round up

Edinburgh University American Football mixed 1s had a big game against the University of York (Centurions) mixed 1s this week, winning 27-14. Edinburgh’s defence was strong, only conceding points in the final quarter.

Edinburgh University Ladies Rugby Football Club 1s won 58-10 against Broughton 1s in their Sarah Beaney Cup match, placing them into the quarter-finals. The 2s also gained a 29-10 victory against the University of Strathclyde 1s.

Edinburgh University Sailing Club (EUSC) men’s team finished 5th at BUCS Fleets, with Iain Mclaughlan coming 6th, Callum Rosie, 9th and Lewis Smith just missing out on a medal, finishing 4th. In the first of the team racing league qualifiers for BUCS Finals, EUSC A finished top with a 100% win-rate and EUSC B were second in their flight.

Edinburgh University Swimming and Water Polo Club swim team had members competing in the BUCS Short Course Championships in Sheffield. The team took home a total of 7 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze medals, including 4 BUCS, 1 Welsh and 1 Scottish record. Water Polo women’s 1s played Scotland U21s in a friendly match before the U21s European championships, with the match ending 10-7 to Edinburgh.

Edinburgh University Women’s Association Football Club (EUWAFC) 1s lost 2-1 to the University of St Andrews 1s, whilst the 2s drew 0-0 against Robert Gordon University 1s. The 3s lost 4-0 to a tough Heriot-Watt University 1s side.

Edinburgh University Netball Club (EUNC) 1s lost to a strong University of St Andrews 1s side, with a final score of 59-48. The 2s won 50-49 against the University of Glasgow 1s in a tense match. The 7s dominated the University of the West of Scotland 1s, winning with a spectacular score 62-21.

It was an undefeated week for Edinburgh University Basketball Club (EUBC). The men’s 2s picked up their first ever win in BUCS 1A 69-64 over Heriot-Watt University 1s. The men’s 3s achieved their first win of the season, winning 59-46 against University of Stirling 1s. The women’s 1s won 66-54 against Durham University 1s. Incredibly, all three of the men’s 1s, women’s 2s and women’s 3s remain undefeated this season.

Edinburgh University Curling Club (EUCC) took part in the Scottish Student Sport League day with EUCC 2s’ first game against Heriot-Watt University 1s ending in a 6-4 defeat. EUCC 1s came away with a 6-4 win against current league leaders, University of Strathclyde 1s.

Edinburgh University Gymnastics Club (EUGC) members competed at the Scottish Formers Gymnastics Competition in Cumbernauld. The team won an amazing 10 medals and a trophy. In the women’s Artistic 17-29-year-old categories, EUGC bagged 2 bronzes. Whilst in men’s Artistic 17-29 Advanced, EUGC took home bronze and silver. EUGC’s mixed acrobatics pair also won silver while the mixed team achieved gold.

Edinburgh University Equestrian Club Bs picked up a team win against University of Glasgow, Glasgow Caledonian University and Heriot-Watt University at their first BUCS competition of the season. Caledonia Bhatia was named individual champion after winning both dressage and jumping rounds, whilst club President, Hannah Basten, came in 2nd individually.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh University Squash Club (EUSC) men’s 1s clinched a very close 3-2 victory over Watsonians. The men’s 2s achieved a 4-1 win against Dean. The women’s 1s comfortably beat Edinburgh Sports Club 5-0.

Edinburgh University Men’s Association Football Club (EUAFC) 1s tough match against University of Glasgow 1s resulted in a 1-1 draw. EUAFC 2s played University of Dundee 1s, losing 5-1. The 20s had a tough 2-1 loss to University of Aberdeen 2s and the 4s also sadly lost 5-1 to Glasgow Caledonian University 1s.

The highlights from this week’s Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club fixtures were the 1s gaining a respectable 2-2 draw against Loughborough University 1s, whilst the 2s beat University of Dundee 1s 5-3. The 3s also triumphed against the University of Strathclyde 1s, 5-1.

Edinburgh University Volleyball Club women’s 2s won 3-0 against University of St. Andrews 1s. The Women’s 1s lost 3-0 to Durham University in a tough match. The Men’s 1s also unfortunately lost to top of the table, Durham, 3-0.

Edinburgh University Ultimate Frisbee (Ro Sham Bo) the men’s 1s came 5th in the Men’s Indoor Regionals, qualifying for Div. 1 Nationals. The 2s narrowly missed out on qualifying for Div. 2, claiming 10th overall, whilst the 3s finished 17th out of 21 teams.

Edinburgh University Fencing Club women’s 1s saw three matches won in the first round-robin of the BUCS Premier League. The men’s 2s, after a somewhat expected loss to University of Glasgow 1s went on to beat Heriot-Watt University 1s and University of Stirling 1s, winning four out of five matches.

Finally, Edinburgh University Badminton Club Premier Ladies 1s lost 8-0, despite a great fight, against Sheffield Hallam University 1s. EUBC 4s claimed victory against Edinburgh Napier 1s in the first round of The Conference Cup, 9-3. EUBC 1s won against EUBC 2s with a score of 11-1.

