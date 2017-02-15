Trampoline club jump for joy in this week’s round-up

The Edinburgh University Trampoline club hosted the Scottish Student Trampoline Open with Edinburgh dominating in several categories: 1st Intermediate ladies, 1st and 2nd Intervanced Ladies, 3rd Intervanced Men, 1st Advanced Men, 3rd Elite ladies, 1st Level 2 Synchro, 2nd Level 3 Synchro, 2nd Intervanced DMT and Highest overall form. EUTC also took 2nd Team in the Open competition. EUTC remains top of the Scottish League.

The University of Edinburgh Sailing Team travelled to Bardowie Loch, competing for a place in the British University Sailing Association team racing finals. The A-Team competed in the Platinum fleet, and came away third overall in the SSS leagues. The B-Team achieved their goal of beating old rivals, University of Aberdeen A, and finished in 9th place. The C-Team regained their place in Gold Fleet, finishing over all 12th. The D-Team finished in 15th place.

Edinburgh University Squash Club Women’s 1s finished 3rd in the BUCS Premier Upper League. The team lost out to both the University of Birmingham and the University of Nottingham 4-1, however they beat the University of Bristol 3-2. This makes them the first Edinburgh University Squash team to have been given a top three ranking in the BUCS Championships. Also, the Men’s 3s won against the University of Stirling 2s, 5-0, but unfortunately lost to Robert Gordon University 1s, 5-0.

Members of the Edinburgh University Judo team travelled to Paris for the club’s first international competition in several years. The men’s novice team finished in 4th place. The advanced women’s team took home 3rd place. The men’s intermediate team also took home 3rd place. Finally, the first of the advanced men’s teams finished in an impressive 2nd place.

Edinburgh University Archery Club also had an extremely successful weekend at the BUCS Northern Qualifier and Scottish Indoor Championships. The club broke one Scottish record, one club record and three BUCS records, as many medals were won.

Edinburgh University Basketball Club’s Men’s 1s won against Abertay University, 80-49, keeping Edinburgh at the top of the Scottish 1A League. The Women’s 1s beat Newcastle University 1s 80-45. The Women’s 2s had another win, 66-30, against the University of Dundee. Lastly, the Men’s 3s lost against the University of St Andrews 1s, 45-36.

Edinburgh University Women’s Association Football Club 2s’ last BUCS game of the season ended in a 4-0 defeat against the University of Glasgow 1s. They are now already setting their sights on next season.

Edinburgh University Equestrian Club narrowly lost out to The University of Glasgow who just took the win. Edinburgh B-team won the dressage round and finished in 2nd place. The C-team also finished in 2nd place to the University of Glasgow.

Members of the Edinburgh University Fencing Club took part in the Scottish Student Sport Championships at Edinburgh Napier University. Edinburgh won medals in almost every event they entered.

Edinburgh University Badminton Club Men’s 1s beat University of Stirling 1s 10-2. Edinburgh Men’s 2s lost 11-1 against the University of Strathclyde. Despite some closely fought BUCS Trophy matches, EUBC Men’s 1s team lost out to last year’s trophy winners, The University of Glasgow, 6-2. Likewise, the Women’s 1s lost 6-2 to Loughborough University 2s.

Edinburgh University Women’s Lacrosse Club’s 2s fixture against the University of Stirling 1s led to a 24-0 win for Edinburgh. The 3s faced a tough match against top of the league The University of St Andrews 1s. The score finished 21-3 to St Andrews.

Edinburgh University Netball Club 1s won against Heriot-Watt University, 64-30. The 2s lost 59-54 against the University of St Andrews. The 4s came out with a 47-40 win against the University of Dundee 1s in the Conference Cup. The 6s unfortunately lost 54-45 versus the University of Stirling 2s in the Conference Plate.

Only Water Polo fixtures remained from Edinburgh University’s Swimming and Water Polo Club. Both Men and Women’s 1s were away to Sheffield Hallam University. The women ended with a goal difference of 22-7. The men had a strong game, ending in a 12-12 draw. Elsewhere, the women’s 2s played the University of Glasgow’s 1s. The game ended in a 5-3 loss.

