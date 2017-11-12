Undefeated week for Edinburgh University’s Women’s Futsal Club in this week’s Sports Round Up!

It was an undefeated week for Edinburgh University Women’s Futsal Club. The 1s played the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) 1s beating them 17-0, then received a walkover from West Lothian College. The 2s won both their games with a 9-0 win over UWS 1s and a 12-0 win over the University of Dundee.

Edinburgh University Ladies Rugby Football Club 2s defeated Queen Margaret University 1sts in a close match, 27-24.

Elsewhere, it was a great week for Edinburgh University Basketball Club (EUBC), with the women’s 1s winning their match against Loughborough University at home with a score of 67-55. EUBC men’s 1s managed to beat Heriot-Watt University 85-56, despite a slow start, and remain undefeated. The women’s 2s also remain unbeaten in Scottish 1A, after a 54-39 home win over University of Glasgow 1s.

Edinburgh University Squash Club (EUSC) men’s 1s suffered a tough 5-0 defeat against a strong Edinburgh Sports Club 1s. EUSC women’s 1s won convincingly, 4-1 against Waverly 1s. Whilst the men’s 2s continued their excellent season winning 5-0 against Grange to stay competing for top league position. EUSC women’s 2s put in a strong performance winning 4- 1 against Watsonians 1s.

It was a fantastic week for Edinburgh University Women’s Association Football Club. The 3s defeated University of Glasgow 2s, 6-4, in a fantastic 10-goal thriller. Whilst EUWAFC 1s and 2s faced each other in extremely tightly contested game, with the 1s winning 1-0.

It was a mixed week for Edinburgh University Netball Club. The 5s lost 36- 32 to University of Dundee 2s, while the 6s beat Robert Gordon University 1s, 45-26, an amazing result having lost to them earlier in the season. EUNC 8s sadly lost, 32-25, to Heriot Watt University 3s.

There was another spectacular week for the Edinburgh University Swimming and Water Polo Club, with both water polo teams undefeated this week. The water polo men’s 1s beat Loughborough University 1s, 10-7. EUSWPC women’s 1s had a tough match against University of St Andrews 1s, ending in an 11-11 draw.

Edinburgh University’s American Football Club (men’s) 1s played the University of West of Scotland (UWS Pyros) in the season opener. Edinburgh, the conference favourites, took a solid lead early and allowed no room for UWS to run the ball in attack, achieving a well earned 56-0 win.

It was a brilliant week in the Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club (EUWHC) with 60 goals scored. The 2s won their match 4-1 against rivals University of Strathclyde 1s. EUWHC 4s finished their match against University of St Andrews with a 2-2 draw. Whilst EUWHC 5s also drew 2-2 against University of Strathclyde 2s.

Edinburgh University Volleyball Club (EUVC) men’s 1s and women’s 1s played Sheffield Hallam University 1s at home and both unfortunately lost 3-0. The women’s 2s played the University of Strathclyde 1s, at home, and won 3-1. EUVC men’s 2s had the difficult task of playing University of Aberdeen’s 1s team, losing 3-1.

The Edinburgh University Women’s Lacrosse Club had a quiet week, with the 3s securing an intense 5-2 victory over University of St Andrews in the only game.

Edinburgh University Fencing Club men’s 1s beat Loughborough University 122-118, before falling to a 135-111 defeat at the hands of the University of Leicester.

Meanwhile, it was a winning week for Edinburgh University Men’s Association Football Club. EUAFC 1s played Robert Gordon University 1s, winning 5-3, coming back from being 3-0 down at half time. A team made of players from the 2 and 20s played against University of St Andrews 2s at home, winning, 5-1 in a amazing match. The 20s were also in action in their Scottish league match against Selkirk 20s, winning the close match 5-3.

Edinburgh University Men’s Futsal Club faced last year’s Premier North champions Northumbria University 1s, in what could be regarded as the most action packed match in the league so far. It was an extremely close game, with Edinburgh getting the final goal to finish the game 6-6.

Finally, Edinburgh University Cricket Club men’s 2s travelled to Durham for their second round of BUCS indoor fixtures. It was a mixed day for the 2s, coming away with 2 wins from 4 games against University of Sunderland 1s and Newcastle University 2s.

Photo Courtesy of Edinburgh University Women’s Futsal Club