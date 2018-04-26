Undergraduates

There’s an ancient capital town

we have found a tiny space in,

between the sandstone tenement

buildings and the cobble stone roads,

and the tourist-filled corner shops

we visit and buy shortbread from,

and the coffee shops we meet in

once a week, twice a week, three times;

earl grey sipping, we make sense of

the world that lives around us.

Ginger biscuit bricks separating

what we find real and what is –

or what we find important now,

when life splits into twelve long weeks

and we count down days by deadlines,

or how long until we go home.

There will be before and after,

and things we don’t know of just yet.

Sundays are the softest days here,

when old men read the papers we

don’t read, and their families visit.

Grandchildren dancing or flying

round communal gardens, as if

ballerinas in the Swan Lake,

for all the tenants in cold flats

who share the garden to watch on.

We’ll remember how it felt to

never think we’re getting older,

to create worlds inside our heads

and be back home in time for tea.

Those are the days the bubble bursts

and the rain melts the ginger bricks

that keep us from the outside world –

the world we have a tiny space

to live in, to be a part of,

in our homes for these four short years.

Image: Josh Green