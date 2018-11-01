Up late trying to reach that deadline? Here are some late night snacks to help you through

Snack 1: Salted Caramel and Chocolate Mug Cake

Adapted from Mug Cakes by Mima Sinclair

Mug cakes are super easy to make in a student flat or in halls, as all you need is a mug and a microwave! This indulgent salted caramel cake is a lovely treat for when you need a sugar hit to keep you going.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter

40g finely chopped dark chocolate

1 medium egg

1 tbsp milk

2 tbsp light brown sugar

3 tbsp self-raising flour

2 tbsp thick caramel, mixed with 1/4 tsp sea salt flakes

Pinch of sea salt flakes

Grease a 350ml mug with butter. Put the rest of the butter and the chocolate in a second mug, and microwave for 20 seconds or until melted. Add the egg and milk, beating with a fork until combined. Add the sugar and flour, and beat until smooth.

Transfer the mix to the greased mug, and add a tablespoon of the salted caramel on the top. Cook in the microwave for 3 mins 20 secs (600W), 3 mins (800W), then leave to cool. Spoon over the remaining caramel and the pinch of sea salt, and enjoy!

Snack 2: Fruity muffins

Adapted from BBC Good Food

Ingredients:

225g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 large eggs

50g melted butter

175ml skimmed milk

100ml clear honey

140g blueberries

85g dried cranberries

140g seedless raisins

140g chopped dried apricots

1 tsp grated orange zest

1 tsp ground cinnamon

First, preheat the oven to 200C/gas 6/ fan 180C and very lightly butter a 12-hole muffin tin. Sieve the flour and baking powder into a bowl.

In another bowl, lightly beat the eggs, then stir in the melted butter, milk and honey. Add all the ingredients together with the flour. Combine quickly and spoon into the muffin tin.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until risen and it has a pale golden colour on top. Leave in the tin for a few minutes before turning out. When cool, they’ll keep in an airtight tin for two days.

These can be frozen for up to 1 month, making them ideal for a snack, just take a few out in the morning when you are planning a late night study sesh and they’ll be ready and defrosted for you when you need them!

Snack 3: Ryvita and Hummus

Ingredients:

2 Ryvita

Tub of hummus

Any toppings from:

Avocado

Cherry tomatoes

Cucumber

This one is super simple and both healthy and filling – perfect for getting you through that late night essay writing! Simply spread the hummus over the Ryvita, and top with your choices of toppings, such as avocado, tomatoes, cucumber or any other veg you fancy.

Image: congerdesign via Pixabay