Upcoming gigs in Edinburgh and Glasgow

If any reader is searching for some great concerts over the next few weeks, here’s a few the Music Team has compiled that you won’t want to miss!
EDINBURGH:
04/04:
Pinegrove @ Summerhall
HYYTS @ The Mash House
07/04:
Swimming Tapes @ Sneaky Pete’s
09/04:
DMA’s @ Usher Hall
12/04:
Optimo @ Summerhall
Retro Video Club @ Sneaky Pete’s
13/04:
Luke Sital-Singh @ The Caves
Lowkey @ Summerhall
23/04:
Richard Ashcroft @ Usher Hall
GLASGOW:
04/04:
Black Grape @ The Garage
10/04:
Nina Nesbitt @ SWG3
11/04:
GZA (performing Liquid Swords) @SWG3
12/04:
Yak @ King Tut’s Wah-Wah Hut
15/04:
Joyce Manor @ King Tut’s Wah-WahHut
17/04:
Lucy Rose @ Saint Luke’s
21/04:
M. Huncho @ King Tut’s Wah-WahHut
The Antlers (performing Hospice) @ Saint Luke’s
Image: Derek Schwartz via Flickr