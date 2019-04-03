Upcoming gigs in Edinburgh and Glasgow

If any reader is searching for some great concerts over the next few weeks, here’s a few the Music Team has compiled that you won’t want to miss!

EDINBURGH:

04/04:

Pinegrove @ Summerhall

HYYTS @ The Mash House

07/04:

Swimming Tapes @ Sneaky Pete’s

09/04:

DMA’s @ Usher Hall

12/04:

Optimo @ Summerhall

Retro Video Club @ Sneaky Pete’s

13/04:

Luke Sital-Singh @ The Caves

Lowkey @ Summerhall

23/04:

Richard Ashcroft @ Usher Hall

GLASGOW:

04/04:

Black Grape @ The Garage

10/04:

Nina Nesbitt @ SWG3

11/04:

GZA (performing Liquid Swords) @SWG3

12/04:

Yak @ King Tut’s Wah-Wah Hut

15/04:

Joyce Manor @ King Tut’s Wah-WahHut

17/04:

Lucy Rose @ Saint Luke’s

21/04:

M. Huncho @ King Tut’s Wah-WahHut

The Antlers (performing Hospice) @ Saint Luke’s

Image: Derek Schwartz via Flickr

Share this:

Tweet

