VP Activities and Services candidate: Beth Fellows

Why have you decided to run for this position?

I have decided to run because I want to improve the student experience, and I feel I can achieve this by using my own and my friends’ experiences at university. Alongside this, I am a passionate, enthusiastic and hardworking person who really does care about students and their time at university.

How would you ensure that you are engaging with and listening to the student body?

By maintaining close relations with societies, clubs and school representatives. I want to attend events put on by students and groups as I believe they are key to understanding students. Alongside this, I want to get feedback from students at these events so I can take their opinions and use them for future events. I value the importance of immersing oneself within the community of the student body and ensuring everyone’s voice is heard.

What is the most ambitious aspect of your manifesto and how do you think you’ll overcome this challenge?

I think ensuring students have free Wednesday afternoons for extra-curricular activities. It has been on many previous candidates manifestos, like Eleri’s, but I still think it is very relevant and important. Student feedback shows it is one of the most wanted policies. I really want to understand why this policy is not already in place, and to do this I will make time to go round each school individually. My aim is to use the information I gather to find a solution.

In your manifesto, you mention a skill-swap project between societies. Have you spoken to any societies who are interested in this? How would you ensure that societies engage with this policy?

Yes, this was a project discussed a lot this year, in order to help with inclusiveness and participation in sport and general activity. I have been in contact with EUTV, Korfball, Acapella and Badminton and my aim is to visit these societies and grow the scheme from there. I want to gather ideas and organise small events that will hopefully increase in popularity and get other societies interested.

How would you go about ensuring that every school has its own society?

Again, this relies heavily on good communication. I would help schools gauge interest from members of senior year groups, who would be interested in being the founding members of the society, and organising meetings for the upcoming year. Setting strong foundations is very important. Smaller schools may have a lack of interest due to size, but I would be keen to see whether they would consider merging with another schools society.

Finally, is there anything in particular about your manifesto/campaign that you want to draw students’ attention to? What is your favourite policy?

Having mentioned the skill swap, I would say the #taketen campaign. This campaign consists of getting students to take a 10-minute walk or break every hour or two to help overcome the stresses of university. I think it will be really fun, especially since it requires using creative skills, meaning I can utilise my strengths which are in the media. Alongside this, it will be a great way to encourage students to be more active. I think this is really important, especially during exams and deadlines, as we all know how hard it can be to stay motivated during busy times.

Also, I would like to help start intramural teams, having worked closely with a lot of intramural sports teams this year. I think the intramural infrastructure is incredible but needs to be expanded and celebrated more. This is because it merges academia and activity in the best way possible.

I would also like to wish all the candidates good luck!

The following is a transcription of Beth’s responses during the Sabbatical Candidate’s Question Time which took place on Thursday 28 February 2019.

Some answers may have been edited for clarity.

Hi, I’m Beth. I’m running for Activities and Services. I’m running because I want to improve the student experience and I feel like I can achieve this by using my own friends’ experiences at university. From the feedback I’ve received from my peers, it seems many find their home away from home and in the activities and societies they participate in. Therefore my manifesto emphasises supporting these extracurricular activities, through societies and clubs, and just general activity, from the free Wednesday afternoons to yoga being available at all campuses.

We as students, need to be better informed of what other students are doing and celebrate it. Having been involved in some of the events that have gone on this year, you see the tremendous amount of effort that goes into them. This is why I want to expand on the #WeAreEdinburgh profiles, and link the Outlook calendar up to events put on by students. Internal activities are something I’d also love to expand, by giving more support to individual school societies. Anybody who knows me as a person knows that I do work incredibly hard, that I’m very well organized, my time management skills are fairly good, and I do get the job done. And if you come to me, I have a very can-do attitude and I will do everything I possibly can to get the job done.

What made you decide to run for this role?

I’d say I went for this role after my experience this year with the media team and the Sports Union and EUTV; I have immersed myself in the entire network of the university. I have met so many different people, and I would just love to represent you all. I’ve got to know everyone. During my first two years at university, I really didn’t get involved in anything, and I don’t want other first years or second years or any years to be as overwhelmed as I was during my first two years and not get involved and stand back. I think everyone should have the opportunity given to them from day one so they can really make the most of their uni experience.

How will you go about understanding and meeting the needs of our societies?

I’d say communication is fairly key in this. I would do weekly meetings with as many representatives and heads of societies and clubs as possible, see what their main needs are, and if any of them correlate address that solution and see what we can do about it. Communication, effectively.

Which area of services has the biggest potential for improvement?

I would say society participation. Just making sure no one was left out and ensuring that everyone is included. I’d say that participation and inclusion are the most important things at university, as they are what make you feel like you belong at university. I’d make sure you’re not isolated so that you can make the most of it, and when the stresses of academic work, for example, do hit you, you do have that family that you can go to to help with that. I know there are problems with room bookings, with societies and all that, so I’d try to improve the support that societies get.

Image: Jack Cox

