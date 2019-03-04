VP Welfare candidate: Gaia Franzini

The Student contacted VP Welfare candidate Gaia regarding her campaign and manifesto. To read Gaia’s manifesto, click here.

What made you apply for this role?

The reason why I decided to run for VP Welfare is because, as Programme Representative, I realised that even though I have the power to give a voice to my classmates and myself, I am not powerful enough to make big changes, and I want to be able to do that as I believe that we, the students, are the university’s main shapers.

What are your views on the proposed mandatory interruptions policy?

I am totally against this policy that the university is carrying out as I believe that educational institutions should be the first to help their students overcome these issues, through different channels of help and communication, instead of isolating them and forcing them not to attend classes.

What do you think the most challenging point on your manifesto is and how will you overcome this?

I think that the most challenging thing is going to be, my third point I mention in my manifesto, the generation of a network of institutions outside the university that are willing to provide services to students for free or at great discounts. I am confident that it is possible.

In your manifesto, you say that you want to create new spaces and activities that make all student feel welcome. Can you be more specific about what ‘spaces and activities’ would be?

I want to give all students a physical place in Potterrow that they can access without having to reserve a spot or wait 48 hours to be helped. In this way, an environment is created where everyone is welcome to hang out, talk about various topics, have a cup of coffee, etc. [This will allow] students to always have a place where they can express themselves safely and openly.

You also mention mental health provisions in your manifesto. Can you tell us more about how you will attempt to address and improve mental health provisions at this university?

By providing more workshops and activities beyond Mental Health and Wellbeing Week. My idea is to generate several monthly educational instances where students can learn more about these topics while having fun. For example, with the creation of a pub quiz at Teviot that deals with topics such as stress and anxiety but also has its share of fun with prizes and a great atmosphere.

Finally, is there anything in particular about your manifesto/campaign that you want to draw students’ attention to? What is your favourite policy?

That beyond my proposals and ideas, I am very passionate about empowering others and that what matters most to me is to help all students to have the most amazing academic year.

I want to be the person who puts new strategies and the students’ thoughts into motion as I believe that every one of us matters.

The following is a transcription of Gaia’s responses during the Sabbatical Candidate’s Question Time which took place on Thursday 28 February 2019.

Some answers may have been edited for clarity.

Hi everyone!

My main goal is to continue to foster an academic space where all students feel equally welcomed and accepted and can be heard without fear of being judged by their opinions and interests.

My top three ideas to do this follow.

Firstly I want to celebrate everything that makes each of us unique.

I plan to accomplish this is by improving both, the virtual and the physical platforms the university has in terms of welcoming and helping students cope with the academic experience so all of us can express ourselves and interact with each other safely and confidently.

Secondly, I would address mental health concerns, by putting a specific focus on stress and anxiety.

I know that it is not always easy to cope with everything alone, so I want all of you to feel that the university provides the necessary tools to address these issues through the implementation of new lines of help and communication as well as providing more workshops and activities throughout the year.

Thirdly, I would make the university events app run all year round.

This way, we will be able to create a link that not only brings together all the campuses’ activities, but it will also offer a whole range of wellness activities outside the university so that all of you can have access to incredible things during your free time.

You should vote for me as I am very passionate about empowering others and because beyond my proposals and ideas, what matters most to me is to help all of you have the most amazing academic year.

I want to be the person who puts new strategies and your thoughts into motion as I believe that every one of us matters.

What do you think needs to be done to help address students mental health issues at the university?

I think that in the first place we need to improve what we already have. I think in the second [place] we need to get people to know more about all the helping lines [nightline] the university has because not everyone is aware of them. In the third place, we need to provide students with a physical space where they can pop in, not 24/7, but basically! This will allow them to have space where they can speak with each other, drinks cups of teas – I don’t know – watch a movie, do things that allow them to de-stress and have the opportunity to talk about it to people. Thank you.

How would you work with students to develop welfare campaigns?

The main thing about engaging is talking with people, and letting them know what is happening around the university. So a way of engaging them would be like making more workshops and activities. But this would kind of be like in a place of fun, like a pub quiz. Taking into account all these issues about stress and society and mental health, but also having fun with your friends, and learning new things. So that’s it. Thank you.

The vice president welfare plays a key part in liberation work at the students association, how would you approach this in your work?

As other candidates have said, [the liberation campaigns] are a key feature of giving a voice to people who otherwise will not be heard, so standing beside them and giving them more power and more of a voice to be more – will help students to cope with everything.

Image: Mickey Chanaria

