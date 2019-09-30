Wabi Sabi – the Japanese mantra to help you accept imperfection

Wabi-sabi may be the latest concept in the West, but it originates from Japanese philosophy. It has many layers in its meaning, but the simplest way to put it is it is a way of perceiving the world centred on the acceptance and appreciation of transience and imperfection.

The term wabi means “loneliness” and used to refer to hermits who would abandon civilization to live alone in forests or mountains, refusing to live in the fussiness of the society and choosing to appreciate nature instead. Sabi means “mellow” or “mature”. This represents the appreciation of old and antique objects, each crack having its own story to tell.

There have been quite a few books and articles written in the West about this notion. For instance, Julie P. Adams in her book Wabi Sabi Welcome defines the concept as “a way of life that celebrates the perfectly imperfect – beauty found in the unusual, unfashionable places or objects, and in moments usually overlooked or unappreciated”. Wabi-sabi is about new perceptions: finding usual objects we see every day interesting and fascinating.

Appreciating something imperfect can be found in many aspects of Japanese culture. Take Japanese gardens: clean and tended carefully and attentively, but some fallen leaves would be deliberately left to lie on the grass. It adds unforeseen charm to a scene which would not be present if all the leaves would be taken away. Another example is in the cups and tea pots in Raku style. The pieces of Raku ceramics are hand-shaped and decorated in a rustic style, each mould providing different forms of beauty.

One can find the reflections of this approach to life in Japanese poetry. For example, in this verse by Shine-Jo (late 17th century):

The fireflies’ light

How easily it goes on

How easily it goes out again.

Or in this one by Buddhist nun Imaizumi Sogetsu-Ni (? – 1804):

How beautiful are the Buddhist statues

In Saga

Half hidden in falling leaves.

How could we bring some wabi-sabi into daily life, if we are not, in most cases, surrounded by the objects of Japanese aesthetics? Beth Kempton in her recent book Wabi-sabi: Japanese Wisdom for a Perfectly Imperfect Life states “Wabi-sabi is much less about what we see and more about how we see.” Hence, we can train ourselves to see in a more wabi-sabi way:

Practicing anti-perfectionism.

Nothing and no one in this world is perfect. Rather than grieving that we can never achieve this ideal, it is much better to appreciate the beauty of the flaws. Like small cracks on raku pottery or like the asymmetry of mountains imperfections could make things authentic and charming. It is especially applicable to our body features. Many in this age struggle with body image but following a wabi-sabi approach we can embrace our own uniqueness instead.

Focusing on blessings hidden in every day.

In the fussiness of everyday life, it is easy to forget about the beauty that surrounds us. Now, as autumn colours the trees to bright red and yellow, why not take some time and enjoy the beauty of it while walking through the Meadows? The architecture of Edinburgh Old Town is charming, pay attention to the details of it while taking a walk. Or why not appreciate the taste of your favourite coffee while chatting with a dear friend?

Meditating on everyday objects and food.

Taking a time to notice the elements of the cup decoration and also to think with gratitude about the creator of the cup and the people who prepared the tea is part of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony. Thinking about where the objects we use are coming from could also raise our environmental awareness. When eating strawberries, think about how the berries were grown, how they absorbed the sunlight and how they were gathered and packed by the farmers. When taking on a graphic tee in the morning think about the designers of the print.

Taking these 3 steps would help to incorporate the ancient concept from a far-away Japan to our daily life here and now. Wabi-sabi can help us cope with the daily millennial stresses and provide a new outlook on life.

Image: raw pixel via Pixabay

Share this:

Tweet

