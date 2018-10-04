Who needs the gym? Here are some exercises to do from the comfort of your bedroom

Staying fit and exercising doesn’t have to mean forking out tons of cash for a gym membership – there are plenty of exercises you can do at home to stay in shape. Here are a few exercises you can try, in the comfort of your own room, to give yourself a full body workout that includes cardio and strength. We’ve included advice in terms of repetitions, but these are open to change depending on your ability.

Squat Jacks: Squats target various parts of your legs and your glutes. Squat Jacks involve standing in a squat position, feet hip-width apart, and jumping your legs out and back into position, whilst keeping your body low. This exercise will improve the strength in your legs and glutes, as well as increasing your heart rate. Four reps of ten squat jacks will be enough to tire your legs out and have built up a good sweat.

Sit-ups: Doing this exercise over and over will improve your core strength and there are many variations you can try. Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet on the floor and place your arms in a cross position over your chest. Now, try and pull your torso off the floor and up to your knees using your core muscles. If this is too easy, you can place your hand behind your head instead. Three repetitions of twenty sit-ups is a good recommendation to start with.

Press-ups: Different areas of your arms and chests are targeted through variations of this exercise. To focus on your chest and biceps, lie on your front, balancing on your toes (or knees if you prefer) and place your hands either side of your head so that when you lower your chest down, your arms are at a ninety-degree angle. Alternatively, if you place your hands closer to you and make sure your elbows are bending towards your feet as you lower down, you can work your triceps. Three repetitions of ten press ups are recommended here.

Mountain climbers: This exercise works out your arms, abs and also increases your heart rate. Begin in the press up position and then quickly bring one knee at a time towards your nose, as if you are running horizontally. Four repetitions of doing this for thirty seconds will get your heart rate going.

As long as you have enough space to lie on your floor, you can exercise from the comfort of your bedroom and save money whilst doing so!

Image: Lorie Shaull via Flickr