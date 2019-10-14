Winter warmer: rolled aubergine recipe

Baked Aubergine Rolls in a Rich Tomato Sauce

This dish is an amalgamation of classic combinations, resulting in a dish perfect for an evening meal as the autumnal nights draw in, and the colder weather makes us crave something warm and hearty. Oozing mozzarella, fresh herbs and a richly flavoured tomato sauce come together to create a comforting hug of a dish. This recipe is made to serve four. As it freezes well, you can make a large amount and place the leftovers in the freezer, awaiting one of those days when the last thing you want to do is cook! Alternatively, invite your friends over and enjoy a winter meal as a group.

Ingredients:

2 large aubergines

1 onion

400g chopped tomatoes

Bunch of fresh basil

2 mozzarella balls (Sliced)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp of flour

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp oregano

Salt/pepper

(Serves 4)

Method:

Heat the oven to 180°C. Slice the aubergine lengthways, into strips that are just under a centimetre thick. Lay the strips out on a tray and drizzle with oil, seasoning with salt and pepper. For an extra bit of warmth to the dish, sprinkle paprika over the slices. Try not to overlap the aubergine as this prevents them from cooking evenly, you may need two baking trays for this step. Bake for 12 mins on one side and then flip and bake for another 12 mins. Whilst the aubergine is cooking, dice the onion and finely chop the garlic. Heat the onions with a splash of oil on a medium heat, as they begin to soften add the garlic and fry until it starts to brown. Add the chopped tomatoes, paprika, oregano, dried basil and flour to the onions to make the rich tomato sauce that makes this dish so satisfying! Simmer gently for 5 mins. When the aubergine slices are cooked and cool enough to handle, layer an aubergine slice with mozzarella and a couple of basil leaves, roll the slice up and place in an oven proof dish measuring about 20cm x 25cm. Repeat with all of the slices ensuring that you reserve a few slices of mozzarella for the top. Tuck more basil leaves in between the rolled aubergine and then pour over the tomato sauce ensuring that the aubergines are completely covered. Add the remaining mozzarella to the top and then bake for 30-40 minutes. Sprinkle with any remaining basil and serve with hunk of warm, crusty bread.

