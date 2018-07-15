In pictures: Trump protests in Edinburgh

Thousands of protesters gathered in Edinburgh on Saturday as United States President Donald Trump visited his luxury golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland over the weekend.

Starting at the Scottish Parliament and ending at The Meadows, crowds marched past the US Consulate, Old Town and the University of Edinburgh central campus forming a colourful sea of banners, posters and flags.

Written messages included “Trump, racist, warmonger, out”, “No hate, no racism, no Trump” and “Orange grump” while verbal chants expressed “Trump is racist, Trump is a liar” and “Hey ho, hey ho, Donald Trump has got to go”.

As the march approached The Meadows, the ‘Trump Babysitters’ friendship group launched a 12-feet inflatable while campaigners’ speeches and live music were heard. Sheila Menon, one of the sitters, described the orange baby blimp to The Student as a “fantastic example of British political satire”.

Our Staff Photographers Andrew Perry and Sara Konradi covered the day’s events as they unfolded at the Scottish capital.



Protester holding “Trump a disgrace to the office of U.S. President” sign in front of Scottish

Parliament. Image: Sara Konradi



Crowds listened to Green MSP Alison Johnstone’s speech before leaving parliament. Image:

Andrew Perry



Musicians performed Hamish Henderson’s ‘Freedom Come All Ye’ at Holyrood Boulevard. Image: Sara Konradi



A vibrant wave of banners, posters and chanting washed through the city as demonstrators marched

away from the Scottish Parliament and towards the US Consulate. Image: Sara Konradi



“From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go,” crowds yelled while walking through

Regent Road. Image: Sara Konradi



Protesters continued marching on Abbey Mount. Image: Sara Konradi



A Trump action figure was placed on horse excrement few yards away from the US Consulate. Image: Sara Konradi



Large groups of protesters crossed North Bridge while on their way to The Meadows. Image: Andrew Perry



Police cars followed crowds as they marched along South Bridge and Nicholson Street. Image: Sara Konradi



Edinburgh-based radical singing group Protest in Harmony performed civil rights song ‘Ain’t

Gonna Let Nobody Turn me Around’ outside Edinburgh University Main Library. Image: Sara Konradi



A demonstrator covered herself in the Scottish flag as the Trump Babysitters launched two giant

baby blimps depicting President Donald Trump. Image: Sara Konradi



The last of the thousands of anti-Trump protesters arrived at The Meadows, their final destination. Image: Andrew Perry



Eight of the ‘Trump Babysitters’ attended the protests on Saturday. Image: Sara Konradi



The Trump Babysitters deflated the balloons as the event came to an end. Their next appearance

will be on Tuesday, July 17 2018. Image: Sara Konradi

